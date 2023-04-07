Shania Twain is the queen of pop-country music. Throughout her career, she’s donned some iconic fashion looks. But, whether you personally like them or not (see the 2023 Grammys), she doesn’t hold back when it comes to the clothes she sports. After attending and presenting at the 2023 CMT Awards, trolls came out of the woodwork to critique not only the singer’s hair but her outfits as well. Either way, the “You’re Still The One” singer doesn’t care.

The songwriter was proud of the designer looks she wore on the event’s red carpet and on the stage as a featured presenter. Uploading behind-the-scenes images of her looks, in the caption, Twain wrote, “For me, fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity, and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it’s one of my favorite things about attending award shows! Life is too short to wear boring clothes! Thank you to the team behind my #CMTAwards.”

Twain’s presenter look was a quilted lavender three-piece set Chanel bra, shorts, and jacket set paired with a Stetson cowboy hat. While her red carpet look was a red and black semi-sheer Prabal Gurung dress with hip cutouts. Viewers felt that her looks were not age-appropriate, so Twain clapped back by saying, “Life is too short to wear boring clothes.”