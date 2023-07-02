A nice pair of boots are made for walking, according to Nancy Sinatra’s hit 1966 song. But on Saturday, July 1, Shania Twain learned that some aren’t recommended for dancing. During the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer’s concert in Chicago, she took a nasty fall disproving the long-standing musical myth.

In the video obtained by TMZ, the Grammy Award-winner is seen shifting from one part of the venue’s stage to another. Somehow during the transition, Twain loses her footing, roughly landing on her butt. As the clip continued, she sang without interruption. Twain didn’t remain grounded for too long. After sbe stood up, she subtly acknowledged that the stage was slippery by rubbing the bottom of her boots where she slipped.

Twain’s latest fashion looks, including her Grammy 2023 assemble, have drawn much criticism. However, after clapping back at critics on social media after the CMT Awards, she clearly isn’t going to let a small tumble force her to tuck her bedazzled boot back into the closet.

The country-pop music legend’s Queen Of Me Tour has been one hell of a rodeo, bringing out celebrities Tom Hanks, Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard. Bethel, New York, and Ottawa, Canada, are next on the list of tour stops.