Country-pop icon Shania Twain is 57 years old now, and on a recent episode of the Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast (as New York Post notes), Twain said she’s decided to skip plastic surgery and instead “forget the sag” and try to change her perception about her body.

She explained:

“I’ve come to a point where, no, I’m not gonna do it. Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because sure, I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful. And then I think, ‘Well, what if I’m one of those that doesn’t heal very well?’ Then I’m gonna hate that about myself. Then I’m gonna regret doing it. And then, maybe I’m going to fall and cut myself, and I’m gonna need stitches for real.”

She added, “I want to be more relaxed and comfortable in my own skin. It is what it is, and I can’t change it unless I go under the knife or something. I mean, you don’t really know what you’re gonna get anyway, right? One thing pulled here, and another one pulled there… I don’t know, I may never be happy. So, it’s my perception of things that has to change… instead of changing who I am and what I look like.”

Of posing nude for her “Waking Up Dreaming” cover art, she noted:

“It was so empowering. I’m so glad I did it. I was petrified, but once I flipped that switch and dove into it, I’m like, ‘I’m all in!’ I committed 100 percent. I don’t really love my body. I don’t love looking at myself in the mirror with the lights on or looking in the mirror at all at my body. It’s so essential, more than ever, because as we age […] our skin starts to melt and all kinds of things happen to us. I realize that, wow, I was shy about wearing a bikini at the beach when I was younger, and I’m thinking, ‘That was ridiculous. I gotta stop this nonsense and start wearing a bikini to the beach now, even though I’m not my 20-year-old self.’ You know, I just gotta get over that stuff.”

Listen to the full Making Space With Hoda Kotb episode below.