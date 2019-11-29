At the recent AMAs ceremony, one of the preeminent highlights that emerged was Post Malone really feeling Shania Twain’s performance of “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!.” Twain was a guest on an episode of The Talk this week, and while there, she offered her reaction to Malone’s enthusiastic admiration.

Post Malone singing when Shania Twain shows up is beautiful #AMAs

pic.twitter.com/nFfO5zxC8q — Tommy is seeing Louis Tomlinson (@Tomm_MaStar) November 25, 2019

Twain was shown a clip of Malone dancing and singing along to the performance, and she laughed and called it “adorable.” She revealed that she unfortunately didn’t get the chance to meet Malone. In light of Malone’s clear Twain fandom, though, she was asked if she’s going to record something with him. She responded, “Oh, I’ve written a song for us already. He doesn’t know it yet. He knows now. So Post, I have a song for us.”

The hosts also showed a picture of Twain with Lizzo and Janelle Monáe, which prompted Twain to reveal that all three of them might team up on a song together, saying, “There’s a really cool friendship starting between us. We got up onstage, very impromptu, I kind of, like, pulled them up there, being kind of the mama bear. […] I was very inspired after that, I went home and I actually wrote a song for the three of us. […] It’s called ‘Sisters.’ I think we’re just all sisters in what we do, and it was a really great new friendship that we started, and so I went home and wrote that song. […] They don’t know about it yet.”

Watch a clip from Twain’s appearance above.

