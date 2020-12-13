On Friday, pop singer FKA Twigs — born Tahliah Debrett Barnett — stepped forward to accuse her ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf, of sexual battery, assault, and “relentless abuse” in a lawsuit filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the lawsuit, Barnett points to a February 2019 incident where she says LaBeouf threatened to crash a speeding vehicle they were in after a trip to the desert. She also alleges that he choked her, raged, and threw her body against the vehicle. In a separate incident, she also says he knowingly infected her with a sexually-transmitted disease.

After hearing about the lawsuit and the abuse Barnett suffered, Sia step forward with allegations of her own while showing support for the Magdalene singer.

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1 — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs⁩ This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you. FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery – Variety https://t.co/qnVhrwTbjh — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

Sia’s tweet comes after FKA Twigs explained her decision to speak out about LaBeouf’s abuse was to help survivors “feel like they are not alone.” She added that “it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”