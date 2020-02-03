Demi Lovato Says She ‘Blacked Out’ While Singing The Super Bowl National Anthem

Demi Lovato has had an amazing past week. Last Sunday (January 26), the singer made her return to the stage following some time out of the public eye by performing an emotional new song, “Anyone,” at the Grammys. Yesterday, she performed on one of the world’s other biggest stages when she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was a huge moment for her, but she apparently doesn’t have the strongest memory of it.

ET‘s Kevin Frazier quickly caught up with Lovato as she was leaving the field after her performance and asked her, “How did it feel out there?” With a wide smile, Lovato responded, “I don’t remember anything! I blacked out. I was so excited.”

As Lovato was being ushered away, Frazier asked about the tweet she posted almost exactly ten years ago, in which she wrote, “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” She responded, “I’m going to Disney World!”

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy…. — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010

If Lovato’s predictive powers have held up since then, it looks like we know who will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl in 2030: Yesterday, Lovato referenced her decade-old tweet by tweeting, “One day, I’m gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….”

One day, I’m gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl. Onnnee dayyy…. — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 2, 2020

Watch Lovato sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl here.