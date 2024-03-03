The 2024 BRIT Awards is the most coveted night in entertainment for talent across the UK. But that doesn’t mean artists from the US, Canada, and other parts of the world aren’t welcome. One of the more notable international recording artists to attend is Uproxx cover artist Tate McRae.

Although McRae lost out to Miley Cyrus for her sole nomination (International Song), that didn’t impact her spirit. On the mainstage, McRae devoured her performance of hit song, “Greedy” (watch it here). For months, fans have praised McRae’s showings on late-night television, but tonight (March 2), she proved that presence isn’t an in-studio trick.

As she moved in sync with her background dancers, she left no part of the stage unexplored. McRae floated above the elevated floor props, at the peak, leaping off for a brave trust fall, making you fall in love with the track all over again.

During an interview with Uproxx’s Megan Armstrong in December 2023, McRae spoke about the inspiration behind the record and more. “Honestly, writing for this album came a lot more naturally because I was pulling from real experiences,” she said. “I had gone through. Both the experiences that led to the confident, empowered tracks like “Greedy” and the experiences that led to more contemplative, reflective, and nostalgic songs like ‘Calgary.’”

Think Later is out now via RCA Records. Find more information here.