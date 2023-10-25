Tate McRae has added to her popularity with her recent single, “Greedy.” In an interview with People Magazine, the pop star broke down the meaning behind the song — which was sparked by a random encounter during a night out.

“A guy had come up to me at a bar and he was like, ‘Oh, you’re so mysterious and I feel like I know nothing about you. You keep your cards so close to your chest,'” McRae shared. “Then I was thinking, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it takes a lot for me to really open up and get to know someone.’ You have to really get close to me.”

“We started writing this really sassy song about the feeling of having utter confidence being like, ‘Yeah, it takes a lot to really get me to open up,'” she added. “And it ended up feeling like this really cool female empowerment song, which I loved.”

McRae’s music video for the song has recently had the internet talking following its September release. In it, she channels the spirit of hockey. However, many fans online have also suspected that it was to throw a little shade toward her ex — who was a hockey player.

tate mcrae releasing a song about cole sillinger cheating on her and the mv taking place in a hockey rink is the level of mother i aspire to achieve pic.twitter.com/8x0V9RWL8i — kie (dorothea’s version) (@mrpldiddles) September 15, 2023

not tate mcrae filming her new mv in a hockey rink love that for her — liz (@43HXGHES) September 10, 2023