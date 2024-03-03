Here Is The Full List Of 2024 BRIT Awards Winners

The British are coming. Well, more specifically, the 2024 BRIT Awards. On March 2, the annual showcase of the UK’s biggest names went down. As usual, the televised performances were elaborately over-the-top. But what did shake things up, at least for the viewing audience at home and abroad, was the winner’s list.

“Flip A Switch” singer RAYE absolutely dominated the night, taking home a grand total of 6 awards (British Album Of The Year, British Artist Of The Year, New Artist, Song Of The Year, R&B Act, and Songwriter Of The Year) setting a record in the event’s history for most wins in one night. SZA took home the trophy for International Artist.

SZA accepting “International Artist of the Year” at the #BRITs. pic.twitter.com/lG1DDUdxIv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2024

In addition to performing her single, “Training Season,” Dua Lipa snagged the award for Pop Act. As a surprise to no one, Miley Cyrus’ hit “Flowers” won for International Song. The Global Icon Award was bestowed on Kylie Minogue. While the Rising Star Award was given to The Last Dinner Party. Continue below for the complete list of winners.