Raye The BRIT Awards 2024
Here Is The Full List Of 2024 BRIT Awards Winners

The British are coming. Well, more specifically, the 2024 BRIT Awards. On March 2, the annual showcase of the UK’s biggest names went down. As usual, the televised performances were elaborately over-the-top. But what did shake things up, at least for the viewing audience at home and abroad, was the winner’s list.

Flip A Switch” singer RAYE absolutely dominated the night, taking home a grand total of 6 awards (British Album Of The Year, British Artist Of The Year, New Artist, Song Of The Year, R&B Act, and Songwriter Of The Year) setting a record in the event’s history for most wins in one night. SZA took home the trophy for International Artist.

In addition to performing her single, “Training Season,” Dua Lipa snagged the award for Pop Act. As a surprise to no one, Miley Cyrus’ hit “Flowers” won for International Song. The Global Icon Award was bestowed on Kylie Minogue. While the Rising Star Award was given to The Last Dinner Party. Continue below for the complete list of winners.

British Album Of The Year

Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

British Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye

British Group

Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers

New Artist

Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – “Prada”
Central Cee – “Let Go”
Central Cee and Dave – “Sprinter”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
J Hus – “Who Told You”
Kenya Grace – “Strangers”
Lewis Capaldi – “Wish You the Best”
PinkPantheress – “Boy’s a Liar”
Raye – “Escapism”
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – “Dancing Is Healing”
Stormzy and Debbie – “Firebabe”
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – “React”
Venbee and Goddard – “Messy in Heaven”

International Artist

Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

International Group

Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore

International Song

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For”
David Kushner – “Daylight”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Jazzy – “Giving Me”
Libianca – “People”
Meghan Trainor – “Made You Look”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – “Miss You”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Peggy Gou – “(It Goes Like) Nanana”
Rema – “Calm Down”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Tate McRae – “Greedy”
Tyla – “Water”

Rock/Alternative Act

Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act

Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz

Dance Act

BaCan’tan’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy

Pop Act

Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye

R&B Act

Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault

Songwriter Of The Year

Raye

Producer Of The Year

Chase & Status

Rising Star

The Last Dinner Party

Global Icon

Kylie Minogue

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

