Here Is The Full List Of 2024 BRIT Awards Winners

The British are coming. Well, more specifically, the 2024 BRIT Awards. On March 2, the annual showcase of the UK’s biggest names went down. As usual, the televised performances were elaborately over-the-top. But what did shake things up, at least for the viewing audience at home and abroad, was the winner’s list.
“Flip A Switch” singer RAYE absolutely dominated the night, taking home a grand total of 6 awards (British Album Of The Year, British Artist Of The Year, New Artist, Song Of The Year, R&B Act, and Songwriter Of The Year) setting a record in the event’s history for most wins in one night. SZA took home the trophy for International Artist.
SZA accepting “International Artist of the Year” at the #BRITs. pic.twitter.com/lG1DDUdxIv
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2024
In addition to performing her single, “Training Season,” Dua Lipa snagged the award for Pop Act. As a surprise to no one, Miley Cyrus’ hit “Flowers” won for International Song. The Global Icon Award was bestowed on Kylie Minogue. While the Rising Star Award was given to The Last Dinner Party. Continue below for the complete list of winners.
British Album Of The Year
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
British Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
British Group
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
Song Of The Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – “Prada”
Central Cee – “Let Go”
Central Cee and Dave – “Sprinter”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
J Hus – “Who Told You”
Kenya Grace – “Strangers”
Lewis Capaldi – “Wish You the Best”
PinkPantheress – “Boy’s a Liar”
Raye – “Escapism”
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – “Dancing Is Healing”
Stormzy and Debbie – “Firebabe”
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – “React”
Venbee and Goddard – “Messy in Heaven”
International Artist
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International Song
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For”
David Kushner – “Daylight”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Jazzy – “Giving Me”
Libianca – “People”
Meghan Trainor – “Made You Look”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – “Miss You”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Peggy Gou – “(It Goes Like) Nanana”
Rema – “Calm Down”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Tate McRae – “Greedy”
Tyla – “Water”
Rock/Alternative Act
Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance Act
BaCan’tan’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Songwriter Of The Year
Raye
Producer Of The Year
Chase & Status
Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party
Global Icon
Kylie Minogue
