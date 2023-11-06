Nicki Minaj will celebrate her birthday by dropping Pink Friday 2, her fifth studio album, on December 8. Minaj switched from her original release date because November 17 is also when 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne plan to drop their joint album, Welcome 2 ColleGrove (as noted by Billboard). Nonetheless, Barbz are clinging to any and all hope that Minaj will still release new music of any sort before December 8.

On Saturday, November 4, Minaj went on Live to play snippets of unreleased songs. Around the same time, she posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I think an EP with these songs is actually a great idea @RepublicRecords.”

I think an EP with these songs is actually a great idea. @RepublicRecords — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2023

Nicki Minaj previews an unreleased song on TikTok live 👀 pic.twitter.com/wC3dsU5Ar6 — Rap Feed (@RapFeedz) November 5, 2023

.@NICKIMINAJ Full Instagram Live(s) Plays Unreleased Music, Talks Touring , Pink Friday 2 and More 11-4-23 🦄 pic.twitter.com/OwGk6gV3Gl — ONIKA LIVE (@ONIKALIVE) November 5, 2023

I missed the live but the fact that she keep playing this snippet @NICKIMINAJ RELASE THISSSS!!!! pic.twitter.com/hVTsXVWFXG — A7 🤎 (@A7minaj) November 5, 2023

Nicki Minaj previews an unreleased song from 2020 on Live. https://t.co/97htuA6dYv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 4, 2023

Elsewhere on Minaj’s very active (and cluttered) X feed, she disclosed that one of the newly teased unreleased tracks “was gonna be” her first single, “but I was heavily preggers and didn’t feel comfortable. Then there’s a song called ‘Memories’ that would’ve been the second single. Lol. So glad I waited. The album really turned out perfect.”

Lol do y’all know this was gonna be my 1st single? But I was heavily preggers & I didn’t feel comfortable. Then there’s a song called memories that would’ve been the 2nd single. Lol. So glad I waited. The album really turned out perfect. https://t.co/V2N82ZEvnF — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2023

Minaj also taunted whoever dared taunt her and the Barbz for their excitement for Pink Friday 2 across two posts, as excerpted below: