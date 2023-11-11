Taylor Swift was supposed to perform for her second night at Argentina’s Estadio River Plate tonight (November 10), but has since postponed the show until Sunday, November 12 — due to concerns about the intense weather and keeping fans safe. Unlike Swift’s previous Eras Tour concerts, this round of shows has started using a General Admission floor, which would add to the safety concerns.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Swift shared in a statement. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!”

Throughout Swift’s career, she also has very rarely postponed or canceled a show. When it rained a bunch earlier in the tour’s run, the show was only delayed by a few hours — and she eventually took the stage later that night, still completing her three-hour run.

However, fans have since shared videos that were apparently taken from inside the stadium tonight, and it is very clearly flooded with rain.

🎥| Inside the stadium during storm 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/kp4Pbg0tDZ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 10, 2023

Fans who did have tickets to tonight’s original Argentina show should automatically have theirs transferred with the same seating arrangements, just on Sunday.

If refunds are needed, more information should be available from the point of purchase.