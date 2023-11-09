Will Taylor Swift Change ‘The Eras Tour’ Setlist For Argentina?

You can’t get anything by those Swifties. A Taylor Swift fan account appears to have discovered that the singer may be changing the setlist for her history-making Eras Tour when it goes to South America, noting in a tweet (they’re still tweets, now and forever) that some of the songs she’d played throughout the tour weren’t in the rehearsal set for her upcoming Buenos Aires show. “‘The Archer,’ ‘Long Live’ & ‘Cardigan’ were not played during today rehearsal!” it read, concluding that this means “Taylor probably modified the tour setlist to add more songs!”

🚨Taylor probably modified the tour setlist to add more songs! The Archer, Long Live & Cardigan were not played during today rehearsal!#TaylorSwift #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/VLsMQCr8aF — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) November 8, 2023

If that’s the case, it’ll mean her hardcore fans back home might be a little salty about missing out — or have all the more reason to hop a plane and try to catch a tan in Argentina (that is, if they can still get tickets). Then again, fans will have plenty of new T. Swift content to hold them over with the re-release of 1989 currently dominating the charts and her Eras Tour movie doing the same at the box office (which rumor has it isn’t the only movie she’s involved in this fall).

There are some skeptics online who believe that the only reason Swift did not sing those songs was to save time due to less choreography, and noted that “Cardigan” was played during the sound check, so take the above speculation with a grain of salt. Swifties love their theories, but this could turn out to be just another one of those that falls in the “wishful thinking” pile.

Or she just didn’t sing them at rehearsal to save time cause she doesn’t have a lot of choreography during those songs — Jessie (Taylor’s Version) (@jess13sversion) November 9, 2023