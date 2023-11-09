Is Travis Kelce Going To Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’?

Taylor Swift is omnipresent. Her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is still in theaters, while her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) re-recorded album just became her 13th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 to the tune of “Swift’s single-largest sales week for any of her albums” and “the largest week for any album, by units earned, since Adele’s 25” in November 25 (as per Billboard). Oh, and she owns eight of the top-10 spots on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. But her physical location is Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she will resume her The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 9.

Honestly, I cannot remember anything before September 24, when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game to support All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, since confirmed as her boyfriend who might or might not be in love with her. Swift is firmly in her “Supportive Football Girlfriend” era, but the time has come for Kelce to prove himself as a Supportive Pop Star Boyfriend. Is Kelce ready for it?

About 35 minutes into this Wednesday’s (November 8) episode of New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce, the Kelce brothers did a SeatGeek ad read. Jason, an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles, casually asked Travis, “You got anything you’re looking forward to going to?” Travis responded coyly, “Um, no. Not really. I might just say, ‘F*ck it,’ and just go somewhere nice. I don’t know. My skin is getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

Jason asked, “Somewhere south?” Travis remained coy while all but confirming he will be in Argentina for The Eras Tour, saying, “Somewhere south? Closer to the equator. I don’t know.” The two-time Super Bowl champion broke character and cracked up when Jason pushed it even further with, “South of the equator?”

According to Page Six, Kelce is “definitely” headed to Buenos Aires, Argentina, “but he will make sure to return” on Sunday, November 12, for practice on Monday, November 13.

The Chiefs are enjoying their bye week in Week 10 of the NFL season after defeating the Miami Dolphins 21-14 last Sunday, November 5, in Frankfurt, Germany. Kansas City’s next game isn’t until Monday, November 20, against Jason Kelce’s Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Swift’s The Eras Tour will be in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on November 17 and 19, but Swift (and Sabrina Carpenter) have a few days off before hitting São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, November 24, so, theoretically, Swift could travel back to Arrowhead Stadium (where the seed for this romance was planted in July) for the Super Bowl LVII rematch on November 20 — doubling as a Kelce family reunion she probably doesn’t want to miss.