Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour is a big deal. The singer began her weekend in Tampa, Florida last night (April 13) at the Raymond James Stadium. For some reason, fans spread a rumor involving the president as well as a former president.

An account on Twitter shared a picture of Barack and Michelle Obama in the audience presumably at the concert. Many assumed it was real; why would it not be? There was also gossip about President Joe Biden attending. Entertainment Tonight even reported (and later deleted) the news. However, Swifties are clearly masters at Photoshop and lies, and People confirmed none were actually there.

“As is widely reported, the President is in Ireland,” a White House spokesperson told the publication. An Obama spokesperson also told People the reports are “definitely false.” Furthermore, the publication notes the video of the Obamas is actually from a Beyoncé concert in 2018.

Meanwhile Swift also said something on stage that has fans convinced that she’s teased the next LP to get a Taylor’s Version rerecording. “I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot, I’ve been thinking about it, lots going on in my brain about it, and so I thought I might play the title track of that album.”

Upon arriving to Tampa, Swift was made honorary mayor for a day. “We are so excited to welcome you to Tampa April 13th through the 15th,” Mayor Jane Castor. “Let me tell you, our weather never goes out of style. Your fans have spoken and they want to know what we are doing to welcome you to our beautiful city. We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city and invite you to be our honorary mayor for a day.”