How To Get Tickets For Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert Film

Taylor Swift‘s massive The Eras Tour has been ubiquitous, with clips from the singer’s 3-hour performances constantly going viral, especially when she makes announcements like Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). So, it makes sense that the pop star is making it into a movie.

She recently announced Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, coming to theaters on October 13. It was announced on Good Morning America, and there was also a tweet from Swift saying this tour has been “the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far.”

The AMC Theaters website notes that the movie will run for 2 hours and 45 minutes. AMC ticketholders will get a free mini poster, while the theater is also selling collectible cups and popcorn buckets. Adult tickets cost $19.89, while children and seniors cost $13.13.

Tickets can be found here.

Sabrina Carpenter just joined The Eras Tour as an opener. “It’s so funny, I’ve been growing up with her advice in her songs because it’s very much a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special,” she said about the experience. “Watching her in and of itself is how you learn. I admire her work ethic and her talent and she’s just so amazing.”