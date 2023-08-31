Ticketmaster may very well never live down the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Pre-Sale Debacle Of November 2022 (working title), which led to a full-blown Senate Committee hearing and prompted Swift to go scorched-earth.

Though the company made adjustments for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, it experienced a bit of déjà vu in July when tickets went on sale for Swift’s 2024 The Eras Tour stop in Paris, France.

AMC Theatres wants no part of it.

On Thursday morning, August 31, Swift announced (with help from Good Morning America) that her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will enjoy a full-fledged theatrical release beginning on October 13. Tickets are available here, and AMC is prepared for the Swiftian rush — or, so they said.

“In anticipation of this announcement, AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before,” AMC said in a statement, per Variety. “But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale.”

It continues, “Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

Ticket prices begin at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors.

Watch the movie trailer above, and see the announcement below.