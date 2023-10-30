Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Movie Has A Special Halloween Deal That Makes Use Of Her Lucky Number

It’s been a few weeks since Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film started playing in theaters, but dedicated fans are still going. Now, through Swift’s exclusive deal with AMC, the movie theater chain is offering Swifties a special deal for Halloween tomorrow.

Compared to the usual ticket prices for the movie being $19.89, on Halloween only (so far) the cost will be lowered to $13.13 — which is Swift’s lucky number and the day she was born. (It’s also, fittingly, 31 in reverse.)

While the deal still doesn’t include reservations for AMC A-List members, it is still a sweet discount for a nearly three-hour performance of Swift’s concert.

Plus, it would be a perfect move for any fans who didn’t have Halloween plans, given they could also use her various tour outfits as costume inspiration. Instead of swapping candy, fans can also pass out friendship bracelets as special treats.

And, if any were looking to attend in large groups, AMC Theaters is offering a full private theater rental for $499. This includes up to 40 guests. If divided between that many, it would only average to about $12.50 a person — making it even better of a deal than an individual ticket.

For more information on The Eras Tour film’s deal for Halloween, visit their official website.

