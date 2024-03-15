Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film has reached its final form (for now, at least): Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is now streaming on Disney+. This edition of the Swift movie adds some new songs: “Cardigan” is now part of the main set, while acoustic versions of “I Can See You,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” “You Are In Love,” and “Maroon” are included as a post-credits bonus.
ALL three and a half hours of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version), including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs, are now YOURS to stream anytime you want on @DisneyPlus 🫶https://t.co/EJoVNJhCEm pic.twitter.com/8ifDP12byF
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 15, 2024
Check out the movie’s full setlist below.
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Lover era
1. “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”
2. “Cruel Summer”
3. “The Man”
4. “You Need To Calm Down”
5. “Lover”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Fearless era
6. “Fearless”
7. “You Belong With Me”
8. “Love Story”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Evermore era
9. “Willow”
10. “Marjorie”
11. “Champagne Problems”
12. “Tolerate It”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Reputation era
13. “Ready For It?”
14. “Delicate”
15. “Don’t Blame Me”
16. “Look What You Made Me Do”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Speak Now era
17. “Enchanted”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Red era
18. “22”
19. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
20. “I Knew You Were Trouble”
21. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Folklore era
22. “The 1”
23. “Betty”
24. “The Last Great American Dynasty”
25. “August”
26. “Illicit Affiars”
27. “My Tears Ricochet”
28. “Cardigan”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: 1989 era
29. “Style”
30. “Blank Space”
31. “Shake It Off”
32. “Bad Blood”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Surprise songs
33. “Our Song”
34. “You’re On Your Own Kid”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Midnights era
35. “Lavender Haze”
36. “Anti-Hero”
37. “Midnight Rain”
38. “Vigilante Shit”
39. “Bejeweled”
40. “Mastermind”
41. “Karma”
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Credits
42. “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” (studio recording)
Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Songs Setlist: Bonus acoustic songs
43. “I Can See You”
44. “Death By A Thousand Cuts”
45. “You Are In Love”
46. “Maroon”