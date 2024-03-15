Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film has reached its final form (for now, at least): Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is now streaming on Disney+. This edition of the Swift movie adds some new songs: “Cardigan” is now part of the main set, while acoustic versions of “I Can See You,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” “You Are In Love,” and “Maroon” are included as a post-credits bonus.

ALL three and a half hours of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version), including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs, are now YOURS to stream anytime you want on @DisneyPlus 🫶https://t.co/EJoVNJhCEm pic.twitter.com/8ifDP12byF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 15, 2024

Check out the movie’s full setlist below.