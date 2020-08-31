Taylor Swift’s latest album, Folklore, has achieved some sort of chart accolade with every passing week since its No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. During its first week, it and “Cardigan” made Swift the first artist to have an album and song simultaneously debut at No. 1. On last week’s chart, Folklore became the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks on top in five years. Now the latest Billboard 200 chart has been revealed, and Folklore is again at No. 1 for the fifth straight week.

Naturally, this has brought Swift more achievements. Folklore is now the first album to spend its opening five weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s Scorpion did in 2018. If Folklore stays on top for a sixth week, it will be the longest run at No. 1 for any album since Drake’s Views racked up 13 total weeks in 2016. Folklore is Switch’s second album to pull off five straight weeks at No. 1, as Fearless led for seven consecutive weeks (but not its first seven weeks) at No. 1 in 2008 and 2009, and had 11 total weeks at the summit.

Additionally, Folklore ties DaBaby’s My Turn for the most weeks on top this year.

This news arrives a couple weeks after Swift slightly expanded Folklore by making a bonus track available for streaming.