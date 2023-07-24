Taylor Swift is in the homestretch of the North American leg of The Eras Tour, and she’s bringing Haim with her.

The Eras Tour hit Seattle’s Lumen Field on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. The back-to-back dates marked the beginning of Haim’s stint as Swift’s opener (alongside Gracie Abrams).

Haim posted a TikTok ahead of Saturday’s show with the funny-yet-totally-true message, “First time seeing the 8th wonder of the world (the eras tour).” Later in the night, Swifties in attendance had the distinct honor of witnessing Swift perform her Evermore track “No Body, No Crime” featuring Haim for the first time.

According to several fan accounts, including @TheSwiftSociety, Swift replaced “‘Tis The Damn Season” with “No Body, No Crime” in her setlist. The same account also relayed that Swift acknowledged Haim as “the best band who has ever lived and my best friends.”

Fan-captured videos show Swift beginning the Evermore era of her three-plus-hour show by arriving on stage with Haim by way of an elevating platform. “[I’ve] got something brand new for you,” Swift tells the crowd. “I hope that’s alright!”

She’s so happy performing no body, no crime with her besties HAIM 🥹🤎 #SeattleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/0hQsVmHC7c — Angelica (Taylor’s Version) (@angelicakyria13) July 24, 2023

“ERAS NIGHT ONE WAS A DREAM!!!! got to play no body no crime for the first time.. see you tonight for round 2 SEATTLE,” Haim posted to Instagram.