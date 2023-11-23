Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Concert Film Leaving Netflix?

Taylor Swift has invaded every crevice of pop culture in 2023 — from NFL stadiums, either as the headliner of her The Eras Tour or as the supportive girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to theaters everywhere with her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film. But a part of her will apparently soon be leaving Netflix.

It’s increasingly difficult to remember life before The Eras Tour (or “Tayvis“), but its predecessor was Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Naturally, that led to Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour releasing as a Netflix original on December 31, 2018. It will reportedly bid adieu almost exactly five years later.

Per Decider and What’s On Netflix, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour will be removed from Netflix on December 30. (Cue “All You Had To Do Was Stay.”) Netflix has not offered public comment, but What’s On Netflix hypothesized why Netflix would want to remove an original property showcasing the world’s biggest (and most profitable) pop star, as excerpted below:

“The reason why some Originals have been removed often comes down to ultimate ownership of a show or movie and that Netflix has licensed (albeit exclusively) for a fixed period. That does appear to be the case here, with the concert licensed to Netflix for a five-year fixed window, and that window is now coming up. […] “We spoke to Andrew Roth, a concert photographer and journalist for the likes of The Detroit News and Flint Beat, who told us there are growing theories that Reputation could be the next album that Swift re-releases under her own banner. ‘It’s a whole thing, but the leading theory is there is an announcement soon and [the re-released album] will be released in February [2024].’ Roth told us a bunch of other theories on why it was on the horizon, such as February aligns with when ‘they’re in Tokyo, which is where the Reputation Stadium Tour ended.'”

The good news for all of the understandably upset Swifties? Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is expected to remain exclusively in theaters until January 2024 (as per ABC News), and the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana: Taylor Swift is still available to stream.