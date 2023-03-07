Ahead of the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards on March 27, it has been announced that Taylor Swift and Pink will receive special awards.

Swift is the recipient of the iHeartRadio Innovator Award for those who “impacted global pop culture throughout their career.” According to Rolling Stone, past winners include Alicia Keys, Pharrell, U2, and Justin Timberlake.

Pink will get the iHeartRadio Icon Award for her “impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.” She will be the fourth person to receive this honor and is also set to perform at the show.

Other performers include Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo.

As for the most nominations, Swift is tied with Lizzo and Harry Styles for eight total nods each, including Song Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, and the fan-voted Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, and Best Fan Army categories.

Beyoncé, Drake, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat are up for multiple awards also.

Fans can tune into the awards show live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. It will also be available to stream from iHeartMedia’s radio stations.

