Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has states renaming roads for her and handing her keys to cities to honor the singer’s presence. As she takes over the world with her music, it’s getting harder and harder to contain the excitement of Swifties.

In fact, it’s getting so hard that a superintendent of the Hillsbourough public schools district in Tampa, Florida had to address Swiftie students to ensure they wouldn’t miss school after seeing the Fearless performer. However, she used Swift songs to relay her message.

Read it below.

“There’s a ‘Delicate’ situation we must discuss. Are you… ‘Ready For It’?

I understand there is a rather big concert taking place in Tampa this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In my ‘Wildest Dreams’ I never thought I’d be sending a communication saying this, however, ‘This Is Me Trying’ to be the best Superintendent I can be without creating any ‘Bad Blood’ between myself and our amazing students.

Students, You Need to Calm Down. Under no circumstances will Friday be an excused absence because you were having an Enchanted evening under the Starlight at Raymond James Stadium. I understand I am the Anti-Hero here, and Call It What You Want, but You’re On Your Own Kid if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction. You know All Too Well you Should’ve Said No to attending a Thursday night concert. Especially one from an artist who is known for putting on a 3-hour AMAZING show.

You may think you’re ‘Out of the Woods’ since it is the fourth quarter, but make no mistake, if you miss an important lesson, you will not be able to ‘Shake It Off.’ Your report card could be ‘Treacherous’ because you refused to ‘Stay Stay Stay’ in class. I know, I know, ‘You’re Not Sorry’ for such a ‘Gorgeous’ concert, but I promise you, this is not a ‘Hoax.’

‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’ in class.

I hope there is not a ‘Blank Space’ in your seat on Friday morning.

It could be a ‘Cruel Summer’ if you prioritize being a Swiftie over being in class.

‘You Belong With Me,’ ‘Me!,’ in school.

Please don’t make me see ‘Red’ with your absence.

‘Forever And Always,’

Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis”