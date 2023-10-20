Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie that captures Swift’s iconic tour, has been in theaters for about a week now. For those who haven’t been able to see an actual concert live, the film has been a terrific way to experience the show (also for those who caught a concert and just wanted to re-live it). The next step, though, is streaming. It’s not currently clear where or if the film will end up on a streaming platform, but new evidence suggests it could find itself on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Yesterday (October 19), a Swift fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of their TV, on which is a Prime Video listing for the Eras Tour movie with the note, “This movie is currently unavailable.”

That said, a Prime Video page for the Eras Tour movie does not seem to be accessible by searching for it on the platform. Also, there has been no official confirmation regarding if, when, or where the film will be released on a streaming platform.

In terms of Swift movies on streaming, they’ve been all over the place. Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour and Miss Americana are on Netflix, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions was released via Disney+, and City Of Lover previously streamed on Hulu and Disney+ for a limited time. The Eras Tour movie is different in that it got a proper theatrical release, though, so it’s not clear what the streaming path looks like for this one.