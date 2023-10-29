Taylor Swift has shared a slew of Easter eggs about her latest re-recording, 1989 (Taylor’s Version). However, none of the clues gave any inkling of her plans for the track “Sweeter Than Fiction.” The song, which was created with her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, was notably missing from the album as well as the deluxe edition shared on Friday, October 27.

On Sunday, October 29, Swift revealed on X that the fan-favorite track is getting the VIP treatment thanks to Target’s two exclusive two-disc tangerine-colored vinyl release.

“There you’ll stand ten feet tall, I will say, ‘I knew it all along,'” Swift wrote. “This song has always made me think of my friend Jack. It was the first song we made together, and watching him challenge himself and make beautiful art over the years has been the thrill of a lifetime. How can he be six years older than me and also somehow still be my precocious young son? We may never know. ‘Sweeter Than Fiction (My Version)’ is now available exclusively at Target on Tangerine vinyl.”

Justice for “Sweeter Than Fiction” lovers has been reached.

Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Tangerine Edition, Target exclusive vinyl is available at select locations and online now while supplies last. Find more information here. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic Records. Find more information here.