When Does Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert Film Come Out?

Taylor Swift cannot be outdone, unless she’s outdoing herself. The first US leg of Swift’s The Eras Tour concluded on August 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where she revealed 1989: Taylor’s Version as her next re-recorded album release.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is due out on October 27, so she already had October covered — a month that is otherwise something of a hiatus for her before The Eras Tour returns on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. But “Swift” and “hiatus” aren’t compatible, so on Thursday morning, August 31, Swift confirmed an October double-dip of epic proportions.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift posted across her socials. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film announcement was first made on Good Morning America.

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is bringing her “Eras” tour to the big screen in a brand new concert film! "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" hits theaters October 13th! https://t.co/Kqfes6omMK pic.twitter.com/3hEtraveB1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 31, 2023

Swifties know that Swift chose Friday, October 13, because 13 is her favorite number, but of course, her clever numerology doesn’t end there: Standard screen tickets for adults start at $19.89, and tickets for children and seniors start at $13.13.

All ticketing information can be found here. (Yes, as of this writing, there is a wait time on AMC’s website; Swifties everywhere are shuddering with flashbacks to Ticketmaster and the Eras pre-sale.)