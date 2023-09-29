taylor swift eras tour 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Finally, Trump Has Weighed In On The Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Saga, And It’s About What You’d Expect

Taylor Swift made her first public appearance reportedly dating Kansas City Chiefs’ player Travis Kelce, by supporting him at a game a few days ago. Now, in case anyone out there was somehow waiting for Trump’s thoughts on their possible relationship, he shared it during a new interview.

“I wish the best for both of them,” he told The Daily Caller (via The Independent.) “I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

Fans now hearing his reaction have some… reactions of their own.

“Desperately need this man to drop out of politics and become the next Wendy Williams,” one person wrote.

“Heartbreaking: the worst person you know delivers the sickest bars,” another added.

Swift obviously has been clear about her political stance, speaking out against Trump on several occasions and endorsing Biden in 2020. “We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” Swift told The Guardian a few years ago. “I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”

Around the time that she started speaking out about her political beliefs, according to CNN, Trump previously responded in a 2018 interview with: “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now, OK?”

Continue scrolling for some more reactions about Trump’s reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of September 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×