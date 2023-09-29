Taylor Swift made her first public appearance reportedly dating Kansas City Chiefs’ player Travis Kelce, by supporting him at a game a few days ago. Now, in case anyone out there was somehow waiting for Trump’s thoughts on their possible relationship, he shared it during a new interview.

“I wish the best for both of them,” he told The Daily Caller (via The Independent.) “I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

Fans now hearing his reaction have some… reactions of their own.

“Desperately need this man to drop out of politics and become the next Wendy Williams,” one person wrote.

Desperately need this man to drop out of politics and become the next Wendy Williams https://t.co/XG21H9eq73 — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) September 29, 2023

“Heartbreaking: the worst person you know delivers the sickest bars,” another added.

heartbreaking: the worst person you know delivers the sickest bars https://t.co/hsldGtjpnj — ivy | henry's quiches defender (@flowersfromivy) September 29, 2023

Swift obviously has been clear about her political stance, speaking out against Trump on several occasions and endorsing Biden in 2020. “We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” Swift told The Guardian a few years ago. “I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”