Here Is The Chicks’ World Tour Setlist For 2023

In late July, The Chicks began the North American leg of their 2023 world tour with Ben Harper, Maren Morris, and Wild Rivers taking turns as the opener.

Unfortunately, shows in Nashville, Tennessee (which was supposed to take place on July 27), Knoxville, Tennessee (July 29), Greensboro, North Carolina (July 30), and Columbia, Maryland (August 2) have had to be rescheduled “due to an ongoing illness.” The Chicks were also forced to cancel their scheduled stop at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts in Bethel, New York.

The band revealed on Instagram that they will now visit Greensboro on August 8, Columbia on September 20, Knoxville on September 21, and Nashville on September 23. All forthcoming dates can be found here.

It’s possible that more shows are impacted by the ongoing, unspecified illness within The Chicks’ tour party, but prepare for their return to the stage by studying their setlist below. It’s based upon the setlist chronicled on setlist.fm from The Chicks’ July 25 concert at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

1. “Gaslighter”

2. “Sin Wagon”

3. “Texas Man”

4. “Julianna Calm Down”

5. “The Long Way Around”

6. “My Best Friend’s Weddings”

7. “Sleep At Night”

8. “Ready To Run”

9. “Travelin’ Soldier” (Bruce Robison cover)

10. “Wide Open Spaces”

11. “Tights On My Boat”

12. “Daddy Lessons” / “Long Time Gone”

13. “Cowboy Take Me Away”

14. “Landslide” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

15. “Rainbowland” (Miley Cyrus cover)

16. “Don’t Let Me Die In Florida” (Patty Griffin cover)

17. “March March”

18. “For Her”

19. “White Trash Wedding”

20. “Everybody Loves You”

21. “Not Ready To Make Nice”

22. “Goodbye Earl”