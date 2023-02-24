The Kid Laroi is head over heels into his romantic era, presented to fans in the form of his new song, “I Guess It’s Love,” and the accompanying music video.

“When I look at you, you look at me / We know what it is, no need to speak,” Laroi notes in the chorus, over a banging beat.

Earlier, Laroi dropped a teaser trailer for the music video of the song. With a phone-recorded feel, Laroi finds himself happily spending time with his girl, before their appearances… seemingly start to change. The mysterious clip has fans wondering what exactly the video will look like.

It’s also not the first time Laroi has experimented with unique concepts, as he dated a doll in another recent video during his debut album cycle. As for the rest of the record, he is gearing up next for the release of The First Time, which he previously shared a trailer for.

“You never forget the first time,” he says in it. “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss.”

Check out The Kid Laroi’s “I Guess It’s Love” above.

The First Time will drop sometime this year.