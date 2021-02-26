As part of a new project with ESPN’s The Undefeated, Tinashe has released a cover of the classic empowerment anthem “I’m Every Woman.” First popularized by Chaka Khan in 1978 — it was the lead single off her debut album Chaka — the track was later popularized in the ’90s by Whitney Houston, who turned it into more of a pop hit than the original funk and disco vibe.

Tinashe has obviously heard both versions of the song, and seems to pull from both artist’s legacies in her own version, working in funk and disco alongside itchy house beats, but including plenty of dramatic belting that’s rare for the R&B star’s vocal style. Dramatic belting doubles as an ode to Whitney whenever it’s done well, and Tinashe pulls it off with surprising ease here. Last year she spoke to us about bringing live shows into people’s living rooms during the pandemic, this year, she’s catapulting herself into the realm of disco and funk with a truly superb cover. Check out the song above.

Other artists involved in The Undefeated’s Music For The Movement Volume II project, a part of Black History Always, also includes offerings like Tobe Nwigwe’s take on Melvin & The Blue Notes’ (Featuring Teddy Pendergrass) “Wake Up Everybody,” Brent Faiyaz contributing an original new song, “Eden,” and Freddie Gibbs doing Gil Scott Heron’s “Winter In America.” The first EP, Music For The Movement Volume I, featured Rapsody, Jensen McRae, Terrace Martin, Alex Isley, Robert Glasper, and Keedron Bryant.