As Argentina progresses through the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the country’s music stars are showing their support. Over the weekend, Paulo Londra met soccer legend Lionel Messi while Tini cheered on her boyfriend Rodrigo De Paul.

Argentina has had a strong showing since the World Cup kicked-off last month. Though the national team lost the first game against Saudi Arabia, they were victorious in their matches against Mexico, Poland, and Australia.

Argentine pop star Tini was present for all three of her country’s winning games to watch her boyfriend De Paul play. On Twitter, Tini’s fans have considered her to be a good luck charm for Argentina with the nickname “Amuletini.” While watching the game against Australia, she tweeted, “Rodrigo I love you.”

tini pisa el estadio y argentina mete gol💋 amamos nuestro amuletini pic.twitter.com/mStAvgaCeS — ro 🇦🇷 (@emiliastoessel) December 3, 2022

RODRIGO TE AMO — LaTripleT (@TiniStoessel) December 3, 2022

Londra, who recently dropped his comeback album Back In The Game, met with Messi. He was present to see Messi be awarded with the Budweiser Player Of The Match award. Londra shared his experience with the soccer star in an Instagram post.

“I can’t believe it,” Londra wrote. “These things are what make me say every day that I owe everything to God for the luxuries that I’m allowed to live. You are light. I see an example of a player and a person. I love you and God bless that left foot always.”