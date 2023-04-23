Coachella has drastically changed. What began as a single rave in the California and turned into a haven for rock acts has, over time, evolved into one of the most diverse multi-day musical events. This year’s lineup was a shining example of this transformation. Although some dream of the old Coachella days, Blackpink is grateful for the festival’s expansion.

The group made history at this year’s festival, becoming the first billed girl group and K-Pop act to headline. Although the international act admitted they were nervous about transitioning from featured performers to the festival’s headliners, both sets have received stellar reviews. As the ladies closed out their performance on Saturday, April 22, , they were filled with emotion as they spoke about what this moment meant.

“What the f*ck are we doing? We are headlining Coachella. Can you believe this? This is absolutely a dream come true for us. Us girls who worked really hard all the way from Korea,” said Rosé.

Jisoo also took a moment to chime in on how she was feeling. Delivered in Korean (with Rosé translating it to English), she said, “It is unbelievable that when we performed here four years ago that we could really tell how many people were in the crowd. But this time, we can certainly feel it based on the amount of energy you all are giving us. We prepared a lot for this [to headline], and we’re just happy to see that you all are enjoying to show.”

“We love you, Coachella,” exclaimed Jisoo.

This isn’t the ladies of Blackpink’s latest slated performance in the United States, as their Born Pink Encore Tour will kick off this summer.