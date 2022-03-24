If you’re tired of hearing “Dance Monkey,” don’t feel bad — so is the song’s original artist. In an appearance on the Australian radio show, Smallzy’s Surgery on Nova, Tones And I admitted that she’s not always the biggest fan of her quadruple-Platinum hit.

When talking about songwriting sessions in LA, Tones said that other songwriters have often tried to get her to create songs similar to “Dance Monkey.”

“They do this thing where they put you in a room with a different person every day,” Tones said. “I was in the room with men every day, which is fine, but there [were] a few of them that had all worked together heaps before and so they just kind of start going off on a tangent. And, usually, it was directed at ‘Dance Monkey’ like, ‘OK, this girl had a hit with this kind of song, like, let’s go there.'”

“I loathe that song a lot of the time…a lot of times I don't want to sing it!” 😱@tonesandimusic reveals she "loathes" huge hit #DanceMonkey "a lot of the time" & breaks down her recent co-writing experience 👀#SmallzysSurgery #TonesAndI pic.twitter.com/EvPhTlaRAO — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 22, 2022

While the song has over 2.5 billion streams on Spotify (the third most of all time), Tones admitted she didn’t want to create music similar to “Dance Monkey” anymore.

“I wrote that song on my own, not trying to do a single thing, and it happened,” Tones said, “But I don’t want to chase that song. I loathe that song a lot of the time. A lot of times I don’t want to sing it. I’m not gonna write another song like it. I just want to tell people how I’m feeling.”

Last week, Tones released a new single and video for “Eyes Don’t Lie.” In the video, Tones is seen navigating her way through a desert by herself.

“‘Eyes Don’t Lie’ is written about a large loss of someone / something,” Tones said of the song in a statement. “The music video reflects being alone, but not lonely. Escaping something that hurt and happy to be wherever else, even though it’s over.”

Tones And I is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.