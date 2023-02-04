tove-lo-top
Tove Lo Reveals She’s Got New Music Coming Soon

Tove Lo is back and she has big plans for 2023. While attending Spotify’s Best New Artist party, the Swedish singer-songwriter opened up about her plans to release new music. Along with a new tune, she said there will be an accompanying video released with the song.

“I’m putting out a new song very, very soon,” Tove Lo told Pop Crave. “Like, within weeks! There’s gonna be a video for it. The story continues!”

The new project — her first since last year’s Dirt Femmedoesn’t currently have a release date, but it will be dropping presumably soon. It’s also unclear what this new album will be about. The singer’s previous project, Dirt Femme, focused on her relationship with feminity. Tove Lo, whose real name is Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, also talked about her journey with sexuality, revealing that she was pansexual.

“When I started out as a writer and an artist, I used to view my feminine traits as weaker and would enhance my masculine traits to get ahead in life. I feel a big energy shift in my environment since then, and this album reflects the various ways my feminine side has both helped and hurt me,” she said in statement. “I’m a pansexual woman married to a straight man. I believe masculine and feminine live on a spectrum in all humans. There are so many more interesting nuances than most people want to accept.”

With more confidence as time passes, it’ll be interesting to see what Tove Lo has under her sleeve next.

