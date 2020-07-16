Troye Sivan Wallows In Heartbreak In His Poignant ‘Easy’ Video

Just a few weeks into the quarantine, Troye Sivan informed fans he was going “berserk” in his newfound downtime. The singer thought the lockdown was the perfect time to begin releasing new music and just a week later, he shared the slow-burning number “Take Yourself Home.” At the time, Sivan promised more music but he didn’t follow through until Wednesday when he debuted the shimmering number “Easy.” Now, Sivan returns with a poignant video accompanying the heartsick track.

Directed by Troye Sivan himself, the visual features many close-up shots that allow the singer’s true, lovelorn emotions to shine through. “I’m still in love and I say that because / I know how it seems between you and me / It hasn’t been easy darling” he sings.

The track “Easy” also announced the singer’s upcoming six-track EP, In A Dream. Recorded just prior to the lockdown in between studios in Stockholm and LA, Sivan said In A Dream was penned during an emotionally turbulent time in his life: “A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh. Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

Watch Sivan’s “Easy” video above.

In A Dream is out 8/21 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.