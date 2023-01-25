If you haven’t been on “TWICE Twitter” in the past 24 hours, fans have been up in arms (in a good way) after the reveal of the group’s first subunit project, on top of last week’s release of “Moonlight Sunrise.” It may not be an actual single or EP fans have been waiting for, but it’s still something worth celebrating.

Following the leak of JYP Entertainment registering and trademarking “MISAMO” late last year, fans have been speculating and anticipating the announcement of TWICE’s first subunit. Given the name, it would be composed of the group’s three Japanese members Momo, Sana, and Mina.

Yesterday (January 24, or midnight of January 25), in the midst of all the “Moonlight Sunrise” hype, it was revealed that the MoSaMi subunit – or MiSaMo, or even better, MiMoSa – took part in singing the soundtrack to a Japanese drama. Titled “Bouquet,” the OST (an abbreviation for “original soundtrack”) will be featured on Liason-Children’s Heart Clinic on TV Asahi.

The Japanese trio shared a short behind-the-scenes clip that shows a glimpse of the group’s recording session, with some cameos from Momo’s dogs Boo and Dobby.

Hours after following the subunit’s project, TWICE surprised fans by dropping a couple of remixes to their English single “Moonlight Sunrise.” The remixes include a house, club, and R&B mix, as well as an instrumental.

TWICE is a Warner Music Japan artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.