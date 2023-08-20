Although it’s been months since the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal catapulted the term “Scandoval” (a play on Tom Sandoval’s last name) to another level, the show’s stars aren’t done sharing their thoughts.

For context, cast members Sandoval and Ariana Madix had been in a years-long relationship when it was discovered that he had been cheating on her with Madix’s friend (and fellow VPR castmate), Raquel (now Rachel) Leviss.

The latest finds one of Madix’s friends, Scheana Shay, channeling her emotions and anger toward Sandoval into song — as she dropped the new “Apples” collaboration with The 27s.

Shay is no stranger to turning to music with her clubby “Good As Gold” song, but this finds her fueling off pure venom.

“I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face? / And you said that we would always be friends / Party on the weekend / But then you’re gone without a trace,” Shay sings.

“I haven’t used music as an outlet to express my feelings in a really long time, so getting back into the studio and making this song with The 27s has been freeing and cathartic,” Shay told Rolling Stone.

Check out Scheana Shay getting shady with “Apples” above.