Victoria Monet is slowly coming into her own as a solo artist, after years of working behind the scenes in the music industry and helping other pop stars with their music. Namely, she’s been one of Ariana Grande’s biggest collaborators, assisting the star with songwriting and production, and even frequently performing alongside her. One of the biggest collaborations the two worked on together is Grande’s smash single, “7 Rings,” and with all the discussion about rings after Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to his seventh Super Bowl victory last night, Monet had to remind everyone that she and Ariana did it first.

Just remember who had 7 rings first lol — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) February 8, 2021

“Just remember who had 7 rings first lol,” she wrote on Twitter this morning, a delightful way for pop fans to get in on the Super Bowl discourse. Brady’s latest Super Bowl win puts him in rare position as the only player in the league to achieve that many wins, but Monet’s joke asserts that he might’ve gotten there now, but she was already there. In the end, both the pop song and Brady are record-breaking elements of culture we’re lucky to be celebrating in a year that’s been sometimes disheartening so far. And hey, maybe Ariana will get a look for Super Bowl halftime performance soon too, it’s possible her and Brady could cross paths in the future after all.