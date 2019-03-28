Getty Image

Ariana Grande just released her latest album Thank U, Next last month, but the singer already has her next release lined up.

Grande brought out BFF (and musical collaborator) Victoria Monet to debut a new song, “Got Her Own,” on tour in Washington, DC earlier this week. Grande and Monet have only performed the song one time, but it’s already a fan favorite, and fans have been asking for a studio version. Grande is doing them one better and releasing an entirely new song she recorded with Monet. It’s called “Monopoly,” and it’s apparently coming on Monday.

Grande first teased the song on Twitter on Wednesday night. The release of “Monopoly” is a celebration for “7 Rings” dominating the charts for another week. She initially suggested the song be released on Thursday, but spoke too soon, as there is apparently not even a mastered version of the song yet.

man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet 🖤 seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too…. we need to celebrate tbh ! life too short and too sweet rn. 🧚🏼‍♂️ hmmmmmmm. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 28, 2019

word it’s also like …. not mastered or ready or delivered lmaooo. see, this is why i can’t go on twitter anymore. i get too excited and say shit i shouldn’t. however, monday is soon enough ! we love uuu. 🌑 https://t.co/WwF98dG9rB — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 28, 2019

But Monday will mark the eighth week of “7 Rings” being No. 1 on the Billboard charts, so it’s as good a release day as any. And despite the agonizing wait, Ari does make some points. No one knew this song existed until last night. A few days is nothing.

howwwwwwwbout. we push for as soon as we can bc we love you that much ! but most likely monday bc we jus made some calls and it’s lookin like monday lmao https://t.co/AtaJA4mhXL — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 28, 2019

Check back Monday to hear “Monopoly.”