What Is Tate McRae’s ‘Think Later’ Tracklist?

Uproxx cover star Tate McRae is returning with her sophomore album, Think Later, later tonight when the clock hits midnight on the East Coast.

“Writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things I’ve ever gone through,” she shared on Instagram. “For the first time in my life I lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition – and I rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music.”

Given the success of McRae’s early singles — “Greedy,” “Exes,” and more — fans are likely hyped to see the rest of what she has in store for the record’s tracklist. Here’s what to know.