This morning (February 16), Taylor Swift took the stage in Melbourne for the first of her Eras Tour concerts in Australia this weekend. Swift shared some big news, too: Available for pre-order right now is a new version of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, that features the bonus track “ The Bolter .” Immediately, Swifties started theorizing about the meaning behind the song.

What Is Taylor Swift’s “The Bolter” About?

Some have speculated the song title refers to Frances Osborne’s 2008 book The Bolter: The Story Of Idina Sackville, Who Ran Away To Become The Chief Seductress Of Kenya’s Scandalous “Happy Valley Set”. A publisher’s summary of the book reads:

“In an age of bolters — women who broke the rules and fled their marriages — Idina Sackville was the most celebrated of them all. Her relentless affairs, wild sex parties, and brazen flaunting of convention shocked high society and inspired countless writers and artists, from Nancy Mitford to Greta Garbo. But Idina’s compelling charm masked the pain of betrayal and heartbreak. Now Frances Osborne explores the life of Idina, her enigmatic great-grandmother, using letters, diaries, and family legend, following her from Edwardian London to the hills of Kenya, where she reigned over the scandalous antics of the ‘Happy Valley Set.’ Dazzlingly chic yet warmly intimate, The Bolter is a fascinating look at a woman whose energy still burns bright almost a century later.”

Some have also pointed out that “bolter” can be used to refer to an escaped convict.

For others, one of the first things that came to mind is a video of Swift and Joe Alwyn running (bolting, if you will) towards a car to avoid paparazzi.

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. Find more information here.