Ahead of that, though, Swift has teased the four additional acoustic songs that appear on this new version of the movie.

Following the original theatrical version of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film was the extended version (available to rent on Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV). Now, we have another version, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). The film begins streaming via Disney+ on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

What Songs Were Added To Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)?

In the lead-up to the film’s release, clips of the acoustic songs were shared on social media. The songs are “Maroon,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” “You Are In Love,” and a fourth that has yet to be announced. The tunes were announced in the days leading up to the release. Meanwhile, “Cardigan” was revealed as another addition to the film back in February.

Experience Taylor Swift performing "Maroon." Stream the entire performance, including Maroon, one of four additional acoustic songs when Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) arrives March 14 at 6PM PT only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IDfiTILjce — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 12, 2024

All the feels. "Death By A Thousand Cuts" is one of four additional acoustic songs in Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), available to stream March 14 at 6PM PT only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tnQ223hpGQ — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 13, 2024

We are in love. 😍 "You Are In Love" is one of the four additional acoustic songs included in Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), available to stream tonight at 6PM PT only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/m2AEiodHfh — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 14, 2024

Swift wrote when she initially announced the new version of the film, “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including ‘cardigan’, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’.”