Like it or not, the world can’t seem to get enough of Ice Spice. The “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” rapper is a fixture on the music charts, and thanks to her Super Bowl LVIII commercial debut, she could very well become a go-to celebrity brand ambassador. But just as the public fawns over her, Ice Spice has a fixation of her own — Lana Del Rey.

On March 4, during a sit-down with Billboard for its “Women In Music” series, Ice Spice confessed that she’s, in fact, obsessed with Lana and her moody music. When asked about women previously featured in the series, Ice Spice paid homage to Charli XCX and Dolly Parton. But, she took a moment to fan out over her “musical north star,” Lana.

“Well, first, shout out to [Charli and Dolly]; they’re iconic, each in their own way,” she said. “I would say Lana Del Rey — I’m obsessed with her, and I feel like all of her songs are hits, even the ones that aren’t as big as the others.”

Ice Spice went on to sandwich in compliments about other artists before referencing Lana again. “Before Rihanna, too,” she said. “I have both [her and Del Rey’s] vinyls. Taylor Swift. Of course, Nicki Minaj. Drake. The list is long!”

Although Ice Spice and Del Rey haven’t collaborated yet, they have met each other on several occasions. Maybe their mutual friend, Taylor Swift, can encourage a special song from the two, especially since Ice Spice is currently working on her debut studio album, Y2K.

