Swifties have tomorrow, December 13, circled on their calendars (especially if they haven’t had the chance to see The Eras Tour live or catch the concert movie in theaters): Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available to rent via VOD. Music fans are used to new songs and albums dropping at midnight ET, but it doesn’t necessarily work the same why when it comes to renting movies online.

What time can you rent Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie?

As Decider notes, new VOD movies are usually released at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. ET, so three hours later than a typical single or album released on the same day would be. So, presumably, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will first become available on December 13 at 3 a.m. ET.

How To Rent Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Movie on demand

Per a press release, The Eras Tour will be available to rent via Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV. So, choose your preferred service, use its search function to find the movie, and go through the rental process from there.