Taylor Swift donated $1 million to help those in Tennessee rebuild after deadly tornados went through the state over the weekend. Specifically, she gave the fund to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, according to USA Today.

On Saturday (December 8), the tornados caused six deaths and more injuries, along with countless destruction to people’s homes.

“The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being,” Hal Cato, the CEO of the Community Foundation, said, according to Billboard. “Taylor’s incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown — and the communities around it — that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event.”

Swift had also donated to tornado relief in the past. Back in 2020, she gave another million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help those who were affected at the time.

Along the way of her Eras Tour, she also made donations in every city to the local food banks. The Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank in Santa Clara, California previously revealed that Swift’s donation was enough “to nourish an average of about 500,000 people every month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.”