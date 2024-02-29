Here’s what to know about when tickets will be available.

Kacey Musgraves , shortly after announcing her next album, has now unveiled the Deeper Well World Tour — which will kick off this April in Dublin. From there, Musgraves will make her way across Europe and then head to North America. Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek will appear as the tour’s opening acts on select dates.

When Do Tickets For Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well World Tour Go On Sale?

Tickets for Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well World Tour will be available in a presale first for American Express cardholders, which will open on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. The general public can then access tickets on Friday, March 8 at the same time. Additional information can be found on Musgraves’ website.

Continue scrolling to view the full list of her 2024 tour dates.

Kacey Musgraves 2024 Tour Dates: Deeper Well World Tour

04/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +

05/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

05/03 — Brussels, BE@ Ancienne Belgique +

05/05 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria +

05/06 — Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS +

05/09 — Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +

05/11 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +

05/13 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +

05/14 — London, UK @ Roundhouse +

09/04 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

09/06 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/09 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

09/11 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

09/12 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

09/15 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

09/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/27 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

10/04 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/06 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

11/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

11/09 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

11/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

11/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

11/13 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

11/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

11/22 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

11/23 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

11/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

11/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

11/29 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

11/30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

12/02 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

12/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

12/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

12/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

+ with Madi Diaz

* with Father John Misty and Nickel Creek

# with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek