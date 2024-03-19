When Do Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano Vegas Residency Tickets Go On Sale?

It looks like Lady Gaga has a substantial year ahead of her. Joker: Folie à Deux premieres later this year. It looks like she might have some new music on the way, based on some in-studio photos she shared. Today (March 19), she announced that she’s returning to Las Vegas for another stint of her Jazz & Piano residency.

These shows see Gaga shedding her pop tendencies for a more piano-based performance, of both her own songs and standards. As for tickets, here’s what to know.