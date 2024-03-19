It looks like Lady Gaga has a substantial year ahead of her. Joker: Folie à Deux premieres later this year. It looks like she might have some new music on the way, based on some in-studio photos she shared. Today (March 19), she announced that she’s returning to Las Vegas for another stint of her Jazz & Piano residency.
These shows see Gaga shedding her pop tendencies for a more piano-based performance, of both her own songs and standards. As for tickets, here’s what to know.
Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano returns to Las Vegas for 8 shows between June 19 and July 6 🎺🎼
Sign up now for the Little Monsters pre-sale on https://t.co/RMckdTfHe0 for early ticket access tomorrow before tickets go on sale to the public this Saturday, March 23 at 10am PT ✨ pic.twitter.com/n3TEQ66jiZ
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 19, 2024
When Do Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano Vegas Residency Tickets Go On Sale?
First there’s the “Little Monsters” pre-sale, which starts on March 20 at 2 p.m. PT. Those interested can sign up to access that before March 20 at noon PT via Gaga’s website. Then, a general on-sale will follow starting on March 23 at 10 a.m. PT.
Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Residency 2024 Dates
06/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
06/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
06/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
06/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
06/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
07/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM