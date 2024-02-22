The spring/summer of Maggie Rogers is coming: Her new album Don’t Forget Me drops in April, and shortly after that, she’s going on The Don’t Forget Me Tour . If you want in on that, here’s what to know about getting tickets.

When Do Maggie Rogers’ The Don’t Forget Me Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Ticket sales will begin with an artist pre-sale, with opens February 27. There will be other pre-sales ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Rogers’ website.

Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour Dates: The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1

05/04 — Charlotte NC @ Lovin’ Life Festival

05/23 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

05/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *

06/03 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

06/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *

06/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

06/11 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

06/20 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *

06/22 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

# support to be announced

* with The Japanese House

Don’t Forget Me is out 4/12 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.