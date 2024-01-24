Your ultimate Sueño is about to come true. Sueños Festival will make a return to Chicago’s Grant Park this spring. Over the course of two days in May (May 25 & 26), fans can look forward to seeing the biggest names in reggaeton and Latin music take the stage. Hot buzzy acts like Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, and Ivan Cornejo are set to headline the festival, while veterans in the game Alexis Y Fido, and many others are also set to perform.
With a line-up this promising, fans are counting the days to when they’ll be able to buy tickets.
When do Sueños Festival 2024 tickets go on sale?
Passes for Sueños Festival go on sale Thursday (January 25) at noon CT. Fans can register to purchase tickets here.
General admission passes begin at $310; GA+ at $460; VIP at $660; and El Sueño at $1,660. Thankfully, the festival promises no hidden fees, and fans will also have the opportunity to set payment plans for their tickets. You can see a breakdown of the festival tiers here.
Check out the full Sueños Festival 2024 line-up below.
Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.