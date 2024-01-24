When do Sueños Festival 2024 tickets go on sale?

Your ultimate Sueño is about to come true. Sueños Festival will make a return to Chicago’s Grant Park this spring. Over the course of two days in May (May 25 & 26), fans can look forward to seeing the biggest names in reggaeton and Latin music take the stage. Hot buzzy acts like Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, and Ivan Cornejo are set to headline the festival, while veterans in the game Alexis Y Fido, and many others are also set to perform.

With a line-up this promising, fans are counting the days to when they’ll be able to buy tickets.