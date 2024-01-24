This spring, Sueños Festival will bring some of the biggest names in Latin music to Chicago’s Grant Park. With names like Peso Pluma , Rauw Alejandro , Maluma , and Ivan Cornejo on the line-up, fans are in for the ultimate fiesta. As tickets will begin to go on sale this week, fans can’t wait to get there hands on them, preparing to bust open their wallets.

How much are tickets for Sueños Festival 2024?

Two-day general admission passes for Sueños Festival 2024 begin at $310. The GA pass includes live Performances by all of the Reggaeton and Latin artists on the roster, expedited entrance into the festival, views of the huge main stage, access to the ferris wheel, free water stations,

merch store access, and an assortment of art and activities.

GA+ packages, which begin at $460, offer all of the GA perks, plus special GA+ bathrooms and a lounging area.

VIP packages begin at $660 and offer the aforementioned perks, as well as exclusive VIP food and bars, VIP bathrooms, premium entrance, and dedicated upfront viewing.

The El Sueño package starts at $1,660, giving fans access to a complimentary full-service bar in El Sueño Lounge and complimentary beer, water, and seltzer in the El Sueño viewing area, all-day food service in El Sueño Lounge, premium air-conditioned bathrooms, access to the Exclusive El Sueño Lounge with the best views in the festival, and a dedicated entrance.

All of the packages promise no hidden fees.

Passes for Sueños Festival go on sale Friday (January 25) at noon CT. Fans can register to purchase tickets here.

You can see the full Sueños Festival 2024 line-up below.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.